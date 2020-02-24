No Man's Sky is still the best game for taking amazing photos

Even if you don't want an organic spacecraft from the Living Ships update, you should still jump back in to take some pics.
(Image credit: Hello Games)
I'm not sure I'll ever acquire one of the new organic spacecrafts that arrived with the No Man's Sky Living Ships update. There are several quests attached, and a hefty Quicksilver investment that requires completing a bunch of community research missions, and I'm so incredibly lazy. So, I may never actually get a Living Ship in No Man's Sky to call my own.
And along the way I'm rediscovering the simple joys of just flitting around the galaxy and taking pictures with No Man's Sky's photo mode. If you've been away from NMS for a while, even if you're not interested in acquiring a living ship, you should jump back in for a few hours, visit some star systems and planets, and take some pictures. It's the perfect way to spend an evening or two (or many more). Here are some of my recent travel snaps.
Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.