No Man's Sky gets wave of positive Steam reviews, half-price for limited time

"Can we give this game a round of applause for being one of the biggest redemption [stories] in game history?" reads one of No Man's Sky's most recent Steam reviews. Having launched its NEXT update earlier this week, players have returned to the space explorer in droves—many of whom seem to be enjoying their experience.

Of the 3,432 people that reviewed No Man's Sky on Steam over the last 30 days, 84 percent did so positively. As Murray points out above, this has raised its Overall Steam review rating to Mixed. And as Chris says, it seems that, two years later, the hype for No Man's Sky is back. Compare these figures to launch day, when 15,875 Steam reviews praised NMS for what it was; while 18,663 did not.

From now through 10am PST / 6pm BST, No Man's Sky is half-price on Steam—selling for £19.99/$29.99, down from £39.99/$59.99.

