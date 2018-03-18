Nightmarish disco platformer Octahedron gets free demo ahead of Tuesday release

Jody took an in-depth look at Octahedron, a colourful platformer in which you have to escape from a neon underworld, last month, and his piece should tell you whether you'll end up enjoying it or not. But if you're still undecided ahead of the game's release on Tuesday (March 20), then developer Demimonde has released a free demo in which you can try out a selection of levels from the full game.

If you haven't heard about the game before, then you're sucked into the nightmarish disco world of Veetragoul and told to escape by constantly moving upwards. The twist is that you can summon your own platforms and move them side to side, surfing them for a short period of time.

You won't be able to finish levels without creating your own platforms, and you can only lay down a limited number before you have to take a breather and replenish your stash. You'll have to avoid a long list of dangers, including spiders and deadly lights that pulse to the trance beat.

Overall, it looks like a lot of fun. Jody said it has a nice rhythm to it, and that it gets fiendishly difficult after a relatively straightforward opening. So if you're a fan of tough platformers, it might be one for you.

Grab the free demo from the game's Steam page.