Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom gets a November release date

After being surprisingly announced for PC earlier this year, Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom has set its release date down in stone as November 10. The sequel to a PS3 exclusive, Ni No Kuni was the first game from former members of Spirited Away creator Studio Ghibli, and shares the studio's distinct style.

The sequel looks just as beautiful, but shakes up the combat of Ni No Kuni, moving it from 1v1, almost Pokemon-like fights to larger scale encounters that reminded James of Pikmin. We don't know a whole lot more about the game beyond the combat trailer seen above, but it's encouraging to see publisher Bandai Namco release a hard date without having to specify a separate one for PC.