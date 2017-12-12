Ni No Kuni 2 has been delayed into March

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom was originally slated for release near the end of this year, but was delayed in the summer to January of 2018. Now it's been pushed back again, although not quite as far down the road. Publisher Bandai Namco announced today that the release has been "shifted" by a couple of months, and that barring any further such shifts it will take place on March 23.

"The development of our latest project, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, is coming along very nicely and we can’t wait to share this new adventure with you, our fans. In an effort to constantly innovate, we’ve also implemented new modes in Ni no Kuni II, including the new Skirmish and Kingdom Modes," Akihiro Hino, CEO of developer Level-5, said in a statement.

"However, with innovation and new ideas comes the need to ensure everything works together in a fun and cohesive way; this means we’ll need a bit more time to make sure the entire Ni no Kuni II experience meets our highest quality standards. So today, I would like to ask for everyone’s patience as we move Ni no Kuni II’s worldwide release date to March 23, 2018."

To soften the blow, Bandai Namco rolled out a new "Japanese VO" trailer that shows off nearly five minutes of the Japanese voice cast doing its thing. It's subtitled in English for those of you who don't speak the language but want to follow along, but Bandai confirmed that the full game will feature both English and Japanese audio tracks.