Where to buy an Nvidia RTX 3070 - live updates

Best Buy now appears to be sold out of both Founders Edition and third-party cards.

Newegg is reporting all cards with Auto Notify buttons, suggesting stock has all dried up. (Image credit: Newegg)

Scan appears to be having serious server issues. (Image credit: Scan UK)

Just a reminder that even if you don't secure a card today, Nvidia is promising further shipments going forward. Stock is also expected to normalise by January, 2021. We've also seen successful implementations of queue systems, such as EVGA's, which may roll out to RTX 3070 cards. Similarly, sign up for automatic notifications and keep a watchful eye on Twitter for the latest on new shipments.

Best Buy is now reporting that it is sold out of RTX 3070 Founders Editions. Best Buy is the sole retailer of the Nvidia Founders Edition cards in the US, while Nvidia worked on improving its webstore to protect against bots. (Image credit: Best Buy)

Nvidia's webstore is redirecting to Scan in the UK, which appears to have Founders Edition RTX 3070 graphics cards available. It also offers various protections from bots, such as a Captcha, before allowing you to complete checkout. Be warned, the website is very slow at the moment due to high traffic.

Ebuyer continues to list all cards as 'coming soon'.

Overclockers UK is currently reporting a server outage. (Image credit: Overclockers UK)

Best Buy is still gradually releasing RTX 3070 stock. Stay put.

All RTX 3070s on Micro Center remain listed as 'unavailable online'.

No movement on Amazon US or Amazon UK as of yet. Probably best to avoid for now.

If you can get over to Scan in the UK, and get a bit of luck with its servers, there still appears to be stock available. (Image credit: Scan UK)

It's currently tricky to secure a card on Best Buy, even third-party units, but stick with it as it is releasing stock gradually.

All cards listed on Overclockers UK now appear to be pre-orders.

In the UK, the Nvidia store appears to redirect to Scan, which appears to have stock remaining of the Founders Edition. Both Scan and Overclockers UK appear to be very slow, likely under high server load.

Best Buy still has cards coming in dribs and drabs. Just head to the page and wait for the button to automatically change to yellow when stock is available.

Newegg appears to be all out for the time being.

Cards are currently available at Scan, including the Founders Edition.

A few websites appear to be running quite slowly, or not at all. These include Scan and Newegg.

Best Buy is rolling out a staggered inventory system, which means it will release new inventory every few minutes. The button will turn from 'please wait...' to yellow and available to purchase once stock is available. Best Buy also recommends you then checkout as fast as possible once the button turns yellow. Thanks. (Image credit: Best Buy)

The Founders Edition is reportedly live on Best Buy right now, although all I'm seeing is 'Coming Soon' status.

Nvidia RTX 3070 cards are listed on most of the stores linked in the pinned section at the top of this page, bar Amazon, either as out of stock or currently unavailable. Not long to wait now...

In the US, the Nvidia Founder Edition RTX 3070 will be sold through Best Buy, and not the Nvidia official store. Nvidia has confirmed to us that this is not the case in the UK, where Nvidia will be selling Founders Edition cards via its own store. This likely applies across Europe too.

In order to help your chances, Newegg is recommending you use its app for faster checkouts, search for combos, and don't refresh too much in case you get flagged as a bot by the system. We recommend creating an account on your chosen retailer ahead of time, in order to speed up the checkout process. Or, you know, every retailer—just to be on the safe side, you know?