Live
All the AMD RX 6700 XT price, specs, and performance details - live updates
AMD's Where Gaming Begins Episode 3 is set to bring us all the RX 6700 XT details.
By Dave James
Dr. Lisa Su is soon to take to the stage at the Where Gaming Begins Episode 3 event to unveil the new AMD RX 6700 XT graphics card. You can watch the RX 6700 XT launch event here but we'll be live reporting everything that is mentioned during the presentation on this very page.
This is the mid-range card of the RX 6000-series and promises to be the most affordable of new Navi GPUs. It is rumoured to sport the Navi 22 chip, a departure from the Big Navi silicon baked into the hugely successful AMD RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 graphics cards released last year.
We're only expecting one GPU to be announced, but there is the potential for more to be spoken about, and there's not long to wait now...
That was... kinda underwhelming. That's the general feeling among the PCG hardware team right now.
Sure, performing up against the RTX 3070 for $20 less sounds pretty good, but that's just on raw gaming frame rates alone. And even then it's trading blows. Sometimes ahead and sometimes behind. It will be really interesting to see how that shakes out in our independent testing.
Despite there being some ray tracing goodness baked into the RDNA 2 architecture, it's still a generation at least behind Nvidia's current implementation.
But the kicker comes in the fact that AMD has still not been able to release a competing feature to rival DLSS. That's one of the biggest feather's in the cap of the RTX 3070 by comparison, offering far greater performance in the burgeoning list of compatible games.
And for an extra $20 to get you higher gaming performance, the luxury of improved ray tracing support, and the power of DLSS? I think I'd still be recommending the RTX 3070.
But hey, five mins after the RX 6700 XT launches you won't be able to buy either, so does it even matter right now?
Here's how the new card stacks up against the rest of the AMD RX 6000-series.
|RX 6700 XT
|RX 6800
|RX 6800 XT
|RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 22
|Navi 21
|Navi 21
|Navi 21
|Lithography
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|TSMC 7nm
|Compute Units
|40
|60
|72
|80
|Ray Accelerators
|40
|60
|72
|80
|Cores
|2,560
|3,840
|4,608
|5,120
|Boost clock
|2,424MHz
|2,105MHz
|2,250MHz
|2,250MHz
|Memory capacity
|12GB GDDR6
|16GB GDDR6
|16GB GDDR6
|16GB GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Infinity Cache
|96MB
|128MB
|128MB
|128MB
|TGP
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|Price
|$479
|$579
|$649
|$999
And that's it. One card, some extended Smart Access Memory to old AMD CPUs, and not a lot of noise about how anything is going to be different around launch this time around.
Announcing that the reference and third party cards are coming out at the same time isn't really something that can make a huge difference to availability in the current climate. After all, that's pretty common for mid-range GPUs.
Here's a bunch of the expected third party designs for the RX 6700 XT. Lot of triple fan cards there...
AMD is keen to remind us that it's getting cards out to system builders if you don't manage to bag a card at retail...
Ah, $479 on March 18.
Maximising availability by selling all kindsa RX 6700 XT card on launch day. So, from AMD.com in reference trim, and in third party designs from all your favourite retailers.
For about five minutes.
So, why is AMD dropping 12GB of GDDR6 onto its new mainstream GPU?
If it's that close to the performance of the RTX 3070 then the price is going to be too.
$489?
It's got the performance. Trades blows with the RTX 3070 in these games.
Faster than the 2080 Super. Nice
Pretty much what we expected other than that clock speed.
2,424MHz Game Clock. That's quick.
AMD Smart Access Memory is coming to the Ryzen 3000-series CPUs.
40 percent of the world's population were gaming last year. Bit low...
Awww, just Scott. Where's Dr. Lisa?
And Gaming Begins. Again.
There are a lot of 'Out of Stock' notifications popping up in the YouTube chat already...
Reckon we're going to hear anything about a cyptocurrency mining limiter?
So, what do we expect to see inside the new card? There have been a lot of RX 6700 XT leaks so far, and we're pretty confident on the make up of the new Navi 22 GPU.
- GPU: Navi 22
- Lithography: TSMC 7nm
- Architecture: AMD RDNA 2
- Compute units: 40
- Core count: 2,560
- Memory: 12GB GDDR6
- Performance: Between Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070
- Price: $450 - $500
This is the teaser image AMD has been showing off for the new RX 6700 XT shroud. It's rocking a dual-fan design and looks a good deal shorter than the RX 6800 XT design. Though it is obviously using the same aesthetic.
So, what else could AMD be announcing? We're obviously going to see some basic specs and relative performance numbers for the AMD RX 6700 XT, but I'm also hoping we get to hear something about the red team's promised AMDLSS feature.
Or Super Resolution if you want to give it a boring name.
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for signing up to PC Gamer. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.