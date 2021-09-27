Check out these interactive New World maps to help you get ahead

New World's map is massive and there are several key locations to visit throughout your travels. As you traverse Aeternum, you'll encounter random quests, dungeons, monsters and more. Luckily for you, there are two interactive maps you can use that will show you the locations of points of interest, chests, NPCs and more. Whether you're new to MMOs or are a veteran of the genre, you'd be a fool to turn away from such detailed maps.

(Image credit: Amazon)

New World dev made map has fewer spoilers

First up is the less detailed but still very pretty dev made map which lets you visit all the main locations, as well as zoom in and identify some points of interest, like The Shattered Obelisk expedition. In the context of New World, expeditions are 5-player dungeons that involve beating quite the challenging boss at the end.

If you're looking to keep the majority of New World's content a mystery, but want to know where to find the good shit, then this is the map for you. Obviously, there are some very minor spoilers with this map, but it leaves a lot to the imagination.

(Image credit: aToO57)

The super-detailed fan-made New World map

Beware of spoilers when using this map—you've been warned!

On the other hand, we have this very detailed and resource-dense map from Reddit user aToO57 , for those of you who are looking to discover everything as quickly as possible. This map shows the location of many resources from wolves, plants, ores and fishing locations. You'll also be able to find NPCs and Monsters with this map, but it's obviously very heavy with spoilers and leaves little as a surprise.

Its creator is happy to take on your suggestions and updates so if you want to engage with the New World community and watch an interactive map evolve in real-time, then you need to check it out asap.