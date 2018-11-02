Popular

New Phoenix Point trailer shows off the X-Com successor's weird-ass aliens

By

Get a better look at Julian Gollop's project in action.

There's a new official trailer for Phoenix Point, the X-Com successor currently in the works by creator Julian Gollop and Snapshot Games. It shows off the game's odd enemy creatures, strategy layer and physics-based combat, as well as its pretty mean-looking bosses. Check it out above.

For a while now, Snapshot has been sending out backer builds of the game to people who pre-order at the $50 level. Me and Tom played and covered the first backer build about six months ago. Honestly, what's exciting is how it differs from Firaxis's XCOM: the precision aiming that lets you target specific bits of an enemy, for example. I shot the boss's thorax a lot to try and kill it, but no dice. It was a tricky build that hadn't been balanced for difficulty settings at all, so it's hard to make any lasting impressions from that. I just can't wait to play more.

Phoenix Point was successfully crowdfunded back in June 2017 on the platform Fig, making $765,948 of its $500,000 target. While it was originally targeted for a 2018 release, it's now moved back to June 2019

The team's last blog update, from a couple of weeks ago, focused on the game's alien bases. Here's a few images of what they look like:

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

If you want to read Gollop's thoughts on genres, RNG and more, check out the four pieces he wrote for our indie channel.

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
See comments