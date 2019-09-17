Popular

New Overwatch event lets players earn a Lego-themed Bastion skin

This robot hits like a pile of bricks.

Overwatch has a new limited time event today, called Bastion's Brick Challenge. From September 17 to 30, Overwatch players can earn in-game rewards by winning games or watching certain Twitch streamers. Most importantly, the top reward is a sweet looking Lego-themed skin for Bastion.

Here's the reward breakdown:

Play

  • Win 3 Games | 2 New Player Icons
  • Win 6 Games | 2 New Sprays
  • Win 9 Games | New legendary skin: Brick Bastion

Watch

  • Watch 2 Hours | 1 New Spray
  • Watch 4 Hours | 2 New Player Icons
  • Watch 6 Hours | 2 New Player Icons, 2 New Sprays

All told, that's 12 rewards for basically just enjoying Overwatch. I haven't seen what the sprays and player icons look like yet, but I'm pretty jazzed about that Bastion skin. The first Lego Overwatch set was Bastion—it only makes sense to have a Lego Bastion skin in the game too. Here's some more looks at it:

