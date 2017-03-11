New Friday the 13th trailer is like an '80s-style montage of brutal murder

Friday the 13th developer Gun Media has released a new trailer for its multiplayer murder simulator, and surprise! It's brutal as hell.

Jason doesn't hide the fact that he's a big bully, giving those sinful camp kids swirlies and killing them in gruesome fashion. Seriously, it's actually kind of rude. It's all set to a hair metal song that sounds like it's straight from the '80s. The whole thing looks like it could be a montage for a movie like The Karate Kid or Rocky, where Jason is practicing his murderin' for his competition at the big tournament. Check it out in the embed at the top of this article.

This new trailer is also the first time we get to see legendary makeup artist Tom Savini's new Jason model. It's the new Jason model created since 2009's Friday the 13th, and it's based on Jason Goes to Hell (via Bloody Disgusting). Think of it as what could have happened to the machete-wielding killer after the events of that movie. Check it out in the images below.

Friday the 13th: The Game releases on Steam this year. It was originally intended to release last year, but it got delayed in order for the developer to implement a single-player experience, in addition to more content for the multiplayer modes. No specific release date has been announced, but we'll keep you up to date as more is revealed.

For now, you can check out trailers for the game that show off Jason's morph ability and introduce the first person to kill the hulking monster, Tommy Jarvis.