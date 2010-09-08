New experimentals for Supreme Commander 2

Supreme Commander 2 is getting the first game's mighty Monkeylord experimental spiderbot as a DLC unit. But that's not all. Gas Powered say there'll be other experimentals in the DLC, and if you dig around in the game files, you'll find references to not only the Monkeylord, but 13 other new units and 8 new maps - including two 8 player ones. Some of the new units sound fun, like the Experimental Shield Destroyer, while others are just weird at this point. Experimental Unpacking Cannon? Here's the full list.

Cybran Nation



Intellitron: Air Scout



Boomerang: Nuclear Missile Defense



Recycler: Mass Reclaiming Facility



Cicada: Experimental Mobile Cloak Generator



Monkeylord: Experimental Spiderbot

UEF



Research Convertor: Research Conversion Facility



Field Engineer: Mobile Repair and Support Unit



Super Triton: Experimental Dreadnought



Jackhammer: Experimental Unpacking Cannon



Aegis: Experimental Shield Generator

Illuminate



Shotja: Sniper Bot



Buhbledow: Experimental Shield Destroyer



Sooprizer: Experimental Gunship



Illuminator: Experimental Intel Gathering Station

Maps



Way Station Zeta (2v2)



Tourney Dome (4v4, FFA)



Rigs (2v2, FFA)



Etched Desert (4v4, FFA, 2v2)



Desolatia (1v1)



Seraphim Isles (4v4, 2v2)



Igneous (3v3)



QAI Labs (1v1)

Field engineer! Sniper bot! Mass reclaiming facility! Mobile cloak generator! Research converter! This is going to get nuts. We'll let you know if and when this list is official, and what the price and release date will be. Thanks to RebelliousUno for spotting the list.

[via GameSpot and Gamereplays.org ]