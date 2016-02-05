New Doom gameplay footage aired on Conan O'Brien

Following the launch of a new trailer earlier today, comes more new Doom footage via Conan O'Brien's Clueless Gamer segment. The footage is fleeting and, to be honest, kinda unsatisfying. Still, you can see a Mancubus copping it in the gut, as well as what appears to be a wave-based survival mode.

O'Brien is joined by Denver Broncos' Von Miller and Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman. Overnight publisher Bethesda announced that Doom will launch in May, though a beta is scheduled to happen some time between now and then.

While the segment is a bit stingy when it comes to gameplay, it does serve to reinforce what today's official trailer demonstrated: that Doom is an exceptionally violent video game. It'll be interesting to see how it fares under the scrutiny of the Australian Classification Board.