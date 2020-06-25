New Doom Eternal update adds a new multiplayer map and more empowered demons

Doom Eternal's 2v1 Battlemode just got a new map in the form of Torment. It arrives as part of the game's second major update, which makes some important tweaks in other areas too. For example, you'll now encounter 'Empowered Demons' more often.

To refresh your memory, Empowered Demons are rare enemies in the campaign that are generated when another player is killed. If one player is killed by a demon, that demon will appear in another player's game in a more powerful form. It sounds cruel, but apparently people love it enough to ask for more instances of it.

As for that map, there's footage in the video embedded above. Here's what id Software says about it: "The UAC fled this outpost after the Slayer prevented Hell’s invasion of Earth. The Titans, once used as research specimens, remain eternal prisoners of this unholy excavation."

Latency has been mitigated in Battlemode thanks to some fixes, and there's a few nice quality-of-life improvements to the UI and customization menus. There are also some new 'Render Modes': now you can play the game in black and white, and there are options for gritty, cinematic and Doom Classic, too.

Check out the full changelog here.