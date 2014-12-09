New content confirmed for Battlefield 4

As a title, Final Stand had a sense of... finality to it. Not so, it seems. Battlefield 4's latest DLC pack will not, as was once assumed, be its last. In a new post on the Battlefield Battlefour Battleblog (it's not really called that), DICE reveals that future content is now planned.

"With Battlefield 4 Final Stand released," writes a real human speaking through the faceless communication channel of the Battlefield 4 website, "we hope and believe that you will enjoy it together with the rest of the game for a long time. However, there is one thing we want to assure you: there is more content coming for Battlefield 4."

What is this new content? When is it happening? Why am I pelting you with questions? Alas, none of these things can be answered yet. The post does, however, contain words like "near" and "future" in regards to upcoming announcements.

Perhaps more tellingly, DICE is asking which old fan-favourite maps you'd like to see make a return. There's even a poll set up to collect people's opinions on the matter.