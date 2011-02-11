Blizzard CEO on new MMO: "Sometimes you break the mold, sometimes you have to start over”

Blizzard CEO, Mike Morhaime has discussed the existence of an upcoming MMO while talking to the press in Vegas.

"We have some of out most experienced MMO developers, people who spent years working on the World of Warcraft team, working on the project. We're really trying to leverage all the lessons we've learned throughout the years. Some of which we were able to address in World of WarCraft and others that maybe because of the design decisions we've made, you just can't address. So we're kind of taking a step back with all that knowledge to make something that's completely new and fresh. We're not trying to make a WoW sequel." In fact, he explained that the two titles will co-exist in the future... to break the mold, sometimes you have to start over"

Towards the end of last year, a leaked Blizzard memo confirmed the existance of "Titan," rumoured to arrive in later 2013.

(via arstechnica )