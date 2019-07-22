Netflix's Witcher series might give Tub Geralt his TV debut

Like all of you, when the first trailer for Neflix's Witcher series appeared I was keeping my eyes peeled for one important character in particular, though it was lamentably absent. I am, of course, referring to Geralt's bathtub. It was a pretty grim trailer, free of jokes and tubs, but that doesn't mean there won't be any in the completed series.

While this version of The Witcher is drawing from the books rather than the games, Tub Geralt transcends boundaries and, I like to think, brings us all closer together. We don't know if arguably the best known scene from The Witcher 3 will make it into the Netflix series, but showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has been dangling the possibility.

"There is a bathtub this season," Hissrich recently told io9. "There is a bathtub. I won’t tell you who’s in the bathtub, but there is a bathtub."

Cavill looks absolutely filthy in the footage we've seen so far, so he could certainly do with a soak. Give us what we want, Netflix. Clean that Witcher. And If you're not already a convert, here's why Geralt's bath in The Witcher 3 is such a great scene.

Hissrich said that we could also expect other Easter eggs and nods to the books and games, and she encouraged the writers to throw in the stuff they loved about the series.

We'll be able to see what made the cut when The Witcher appears on Netflix later this year.