Need for Speed: Heat trailer reveals day/night gameplay and the return of the cops

A new Need for Speed: Heat gameplay trailer unveiled today at Gamescom showcases fast cars, deep customization, and the return of the cops. Wait, were they gone?

NFS: Heat will have different gameplay options for day and night. During the day, you'll be able to earn money in sanctioned racing events, although the police will still be roaming the streets and looking to slow you down. At night things get a little more frantic: Illegal street races provide an opportunity to increase your rep, but the police come off the leash. The more your "heat" rises, the more they'll do to shut you down. Hideouts and the garage provide a GTA-flavored avenue of escape from pursuit.

Free roaming "AllDrive" multiplayer will be enabled in Need for Speed: Heat at launch, and rides belonging to members of your "crew" will be displayed in your garage, so you'll be able to keep up with their progress and see what sort of machines they're taking to the street. Along with customizing your car, you'll also be able to dress up your avatar as you see fit, complete with what I assume is officially licensed apparel.

Need for Speed: Heat comes out on November 8.