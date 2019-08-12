Need for Speed countdown teases an impending reveal

EA and developer Ghost Games have both confirmed that a new Need for Speed is coming this year, but otherwise it remains a mystery. It will absolutely have cars, though. That much Ghost Games has admitted. But what else? It looks like we'll find out in a couple of days, judging by this faintly ominous countdown.

The countdown will end on August 14, no doubt the pre-Gamescom reveal that EA CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned in an earnings call in July. Expect to see a bit more of it next week, then, once Gamescom begins.

Australian retailer Gameware had a listing, now vanished, for Need for Speed: Heat, though the name is yet to be confirmed. Back in May, Ghost Games also shared what it thought was most important to the series and its fans, hinting at the focus for the latest entry.

"Cars naturally top the list. You could say that the cars and customization of NFS are the beating heart of what we do. Without either of these, NFS fails to exist as we know it. These two elements play a pivotal role in the series and are two aspects that we consider to be foundational, meaning they aren’t going anywhere because NFS wouldn’t exist without them."

Keep your eyes peeled on Wednesday for more details.