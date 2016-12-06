N++ Ultimate Edition will "roughly" double the size of the original

N++, the platformer about a floaty ninja who dies all the time, is getting a huge update early next year – so big Metanet will be renaming it N++ Ultimate Edition. Announced on the studio's website today, the update will "roughly" double the material found in the base game, with new levels and colour schemes on the way. It'll also boast a new singleplayer game mode.

Metanet has promised substantial editions to the game since it launched on PS4 last year, and while the team originally hoped to have it out before the end of 2016, other stuff has gotten in the way. That includes introducing Steamcloud support, which will be ready to release "very soon".

"This was a pretty huge job as the save file was originally over the maximum supported by steam (100mb), and involved completely rewriting the structure in order to separate the parts that would be uploaded (progress) from incidental stuff that can remain local (replay data)," the blogpost reads.

Meanwhile, a Mac version is currently in development, and you can also buy the game on the Humble Store now. I suggest you do – when I reviewed N++ last year I wrote that it's a "masterful distillation of classic action-platforming gameplay, doling out tension and elation in equal measure".