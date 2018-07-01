My Brother Rabbit is a surreal point-and-click adventure from Artifex Mundi out later this year

If you're a fan of hidden object games, then you've probably heard of Artifex Mundi, which has developed or published a catalogue of solid games in the genre. This week it announced its next project, a surreal point-and-click adventure set inside a child's imagination. It's called My Brother Rabbit, and it's out this autumn.

A young girl has fallen ill, and while her parents struggle to find the right treatment, her brother helps her imagine a fantastical world, which is the one you play within. There will be hidden object sections, but it sounds more interactive than Artifex Mundi's previous games, with point-and-click puzzles and minigames scattered throughout its five lands.

I like the colourful, cartoon-y aesthetic, and some of the art looks very pretty indeed. Expect to stumble across surreal backdrops and find things like "incredible robo-moose, levitating baobabs, giant mushrooms, and melting clocks".

Here's the Steam page, in case you want to keep track. And while you wait, here's our list of the best point-and-click games.