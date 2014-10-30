Murder: a cyberpunk adventure from the makers of Stranded

Many of the people behind Murder (that's the game in the video up there, and not the concept of murder, for which we can only blame MANKIND) were responsible for Stranded, a short sci-fi adventure game with pixel art to die for. Here's Emanuel Maiberg talking about it back in March. Murder is another point and click short story, this one about "the intersection of morality and sentience, in a future where both have become commodities". It's also a game about robots and cyberpunk and rain and lovely pixel art, all of which are in evidence in the above teaser trailer.

Inspired by the cyberpunk greats, as well as the works of Fullbright (Gone Home) and Blendo Games (Thirty Flights of Loving), Murder asks you to "follow the actions of Lietenant Motomeru Minori of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on what quickly turns out to be a very unusual, very dangerous case". It's coming next year, and it "aims to bring engaging environmental storytelling and confident cinematic flair to the classic point & click form". Which sounds good to me.

If you're jonesing for some pixel art cyberpunk adventuring in the meantime, I recommend the atmospheric The Last Night.