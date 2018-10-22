Mosh Pit Simulator is a weird VR physics sandbox starring boneless humanoids

Mosh Pit Simulator is a VR sandbox game with boneless humanoids and weird physics. But most importantly: it'll probably end up becoming a meme generator. Set in "1 square km of interactive city" filled with these so-called boneless humanoids, there doesn't appear to be much of a goal in Mosh Pit Simulator, other than to torment the boneless humanoids.

The work of Sos Sosowksi, who Vice once described as a specialist in "Really Bad Video Games", Mosh Pit Simulator lets you build rockets, explosives and engines – all of which you'll use to hurt these innocent boneless humanoids who, it must be reiterated, aren't all that bad.

"They're like zombies but less gross and pretty harmless and just want to live normal lives," the Steam description reads. "So even tho they don't have brains or bones, they still try to go shopping, drive cars, or go to dates, not necessarily doing a good job at that. But there's one person who is not OK with that. YOU!"

While the game will boast a Story Mode ("with probably the most ridiculous plot in video games"), Sosowksi writes on Steam that it's really just an excuse to break things in VR. "There are many VR games out there and every time I try to play one, the first thing I try to do is destroy everything around me, and most of the titles are rigged to prevent me from doing that, and to keep me focused on the actual point of the game. Thus, I decided to create a game that will let you destroy everything."

Sosowksi was compelled to develop the game – which hits Early Access in January – after the unexpected viral success of this terrifying gif. On that note, the game lets you save your replays in .gif form, so perhaps we'll be seeing a lot more of these boneless humanoids come January. I kinda hope so. I kinda like them.