Mortal Kombat 11's Joker seems to be teasing Injustice 3

The Joker is joining the Mortal Kombat 11 roster soon, but he's already been getting up to mischief, with one of the lines in his gameplay trailer sparking speculation that he's referring to Injustice 3, NetherRealm's DC spin-off.

"Only two of us?" Joker asks, spreading blood across his mouth to form his iconic grin. "That's an injustice!"

"What we could do with a third," retorts Joker number two.

Given that NetherRealm has yet to announce what it intends to work on next, many keen-eared Mortal Kombat players thought that this line, coupled with Joker's background as a popular Injustice character, could only mean one thing: Injustice 3 was on the way.

NetherRealm creative director Ed Boon doused the rumours with hot lava with his unconvincing denial on Twitter.

PSA: This Joker dialog is not hinting at anything related to Injustice. Any reference is purely coincidental.pic.twitter.com/ZVvwUhudyqJanuary 21, 2020

"This Joker dialog is not hinting at anything related to Injustice," Boon wrote. "Any reference is purely coincidental."

However, given that Joker is the penultimate addition to Mortal Kombat 11's roster, and considering that their next project is still under wraps, it's difficult to imagine this line wasn't written by design.

Regardless of whether or not there was any weight attached to the line though, you can play as Joker in Mortal Kombat on January 28 if you already own the DLC pack, or purchase him as a DLC character from February 4.