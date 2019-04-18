Mortal Kombat 11 trailer shows Shao Kahn in action

Mortal Kombat 11 gives us a good look at Shao Kahn in his official reveal trailer, ahead of the game's launch next week.

The trailer co-stars Kahn's hammer and features a number of bone-crunching, face-smashing moves. And when the hammer just doesn't smash it, Kahn has a spear up his sleeve, which he uses to skewer and throw his opponents. Both weapons are employed for his Fatal Blow, though the hammer remains a firm favourite when delivering his brutal Fatality.

As a pre-order bonus character, Shao Kahn will be available to players when the game launches on April 23.

Meanwhile, you can read up on everything we know about Mortal Kombat 11 here, or if you're feeling confident, you can check out the Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition that kicks off in May.