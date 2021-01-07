Mortal Kombat 11 mod adds a stomach-churning first-person camera

Mortal Kombat 11 might be brutal enough from a distance, but one modder has decided to let you experience its gory punch-ups in intimate detail with a new first-person camera mod.

Based on the developer's previous mod for Mortal Kombat X, Ermaccer's MK11Hook lets you mess around with things like game speed, player control, and camera attributes. That last one's the kicker, and with a bit of tweaking, it'll let you ditch the tried-and-testing side view camera for a third- or first-person perspective on the game's brawls.

While the over-the-shoulder view is a bit too clunky for its own good, that first-person perspective on MK11 is brutal, reframing the game as a particularly cruel take on The Elder Scrolls. You see Scorpion's hook lash out from your screen, violently yanking your opponent closer before smacking a pint of blood out their head. It makes you appreciate the usual distance we have from the game's excessive bloodshed—passive spectators, rather than bloody participants.

There's a good reason fighting games landed on that side-on view, mind. Playing out Mortal Kombat's acrobatic jabs and flips in first person is dizzying. It's also a little janky—your own body parts occasionally clip into view, while those notorious x-ray cutscenes snap the camera out of your head at a frightening pace.

Still, it's very funny to see Noob Saibot get biffed up in first-person. If you feel like getting up-close and personal with Mortal Kombat's gore, Ermaccer's mod can be downloaded over on Github.

Cheers, VG247.