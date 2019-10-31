Mortal Kombat 11 is the end of the story, but not the series

Mortal Kombat is blessed with a great, but completely ludicrous, story, with the latest entry using time travel to pit kombatants from past and present against each other in a big brawl to decide the fate of reality. Unfortunately, creative director Ed Boon says that Mortal Kombat 11 is the end of the story, though not the series.

In an interview with Terra Brasil, Boon teased the future of the fighter, including more characters and something to look forward to next year.

"The story of Mortal Kombat, we're pretty much calling this one the end of the story, but we're certainly not through with Mortal Kombat," Boon said. "You know, there's more characters that are going to come, and we have a big surprise coming next year for Mortal Kombat."

Some of the Kombat Pack characters still haven't released, so we're still waiting on Sindel, The Joker and Spawn. That will keep us going until well into next year, but other characters, including The Evil Dead's Ash, have been teased and datamined.

Mortal Kombat's story has also ended before, and the last three games have all been part of a rebooted universe. It's not exactly a restrained series, so I expect there are lots of places that it can still go. The canon ending does feel like a good place to leave this particular storyline, but Netherrealm has multiple dimensions to mine for new arcs.

There's also another Mortal Kombat movie on the horizon. It's due out in 2021 and is already in pre-production. My expectations are low, but I'm still looking forward some nauseating big screen fatalities.

