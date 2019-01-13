More details on Celeste’s free DLC, but no release date yet

Celeste was one of last year’s standout games, and we’re all surely pretty excited about the fact that it’s getting a free farewell DLC with some ultra hard levels soon, right? Well, not too soon, because according to developer Matt Thorson it won’t be ready for the game’s anniversary on January 25th, as he’d hoped. In a post on Twitter, Thorson did confirm that the coming levels are are a continuous chapter harder than the current hardest levels in the game. The new levels won’t have strawberries, the hard-to-find collectibles that players must hunt down throughout the game in order to change the ending. The DLC levels will, however, have new items and mechanics—and again, they’re free to everyone with the game on every platform.

Our review was quite high on Celeste , calling it out as a twitch platformer that wasn’t hard for hard’s sake, but rather because there were interesting themes to explore in its difficulty. A strong narrative is what keeps players in the game, rather than the adrenaline high of pushing their skills to the limit. That praise bears out in numbers, since Celeste sold over 500,000 copies in 2018.