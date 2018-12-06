Monster Hunter World update roadmap includes 21:9 support and lots of monsters

Capcom has released a roadmap for the PC version of Monster Hunter World, and it includes much-requested support for 21:9 ultra wide monitors. That's coming in either January or February next year as part of Title Update 5.1, but there is one caveat: cutscenes won't display at 21:9.

That's a nice quality-of-life addition – the rest of what's coming is mostly monster-related, as you might expect. Coming in December is a Universal Studios Japan Collaboration which includes new quests, weapons, armor and Palico gear, but there's also a new Arch-Tempered Vaal Hazak coming. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Final Fantasy XIV collaboration will roll out with Title Update 5.0, which ushers in the FF-themed Behemoth monster.

As for the future: expect lots of new Arch-Tempered monsters to hunt. These include a Teostra and Kushala Daora in 5.1, but later in 2019 there will be an Arch-Tempered Lunastra, Zorah and Xeno'jiiva – all accompanied by associated quests and loot.

Here's the full rundown: