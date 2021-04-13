Modders find native online co-op code in The Binding of Isaac: Repentance

The final expansion of The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth took a while to reach us. The Binding of Isaac: Repentance was first announced back in 2018, and there was a delay of a few months from December 2020 to March of this year as it slowly approached release.

Now that it's here, players are flocking back to the roguelike en masse: The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth recently broke its concurrent playercount record on Steam set in October of 2015.

And there may be another reason for players to stick around a while. After Repentance's release, modders dug around in the game's code and found signs of a native online co-op mode, and even managed to get it working with up to four players.

Online co-op was already possible through Steam's Remote Play Together feature and via Parsec, but both can result in latency and bandwidth issues depending on your internet speed. Native co-op for The Binding of Isaac would be a great addition to a roguelike that requires so much precision, and a lot of players are hoping the recently discovered code may point to an official co-op update in the future, though it hasn't been formally announced.

Reports from players trying the native co-op mode vary. Some are reporting crashes, disconnections, or trouble getting the mode working at all. Others have had more success and say it performs better than remote play options.