Mobius Final Fantasy announced for PC with FF7 remake tie-in

Mobius Final Fantasy, in case you're unaware, is a free-to-download RPG mobile game which landed on mobile devices in 2016. Ahead of the western world's Final Fantasy 7 Remake promotional event on February 7 (which was held in Japan last year), Mobius is now coming to PC on February 6.

Players will be able to transfer old save data from the mobile version onto PCs, and can thereafter switch between the two should they wish to take Mobius on the move. Like its mobile forerunner, the PC iteration will be free-to-download and will include microtransactions, and while I admittedly don't know all that much about the game myself, mobile specialist Pocket Gamer seems to speak highly of it.

Mobius Final Fantasy's Final Fantasy 7 Remake crossover stuff sees characters and locations from Cloud Strife's universe transported to the game. "This collaboration is focused on Cloud, so the other characters will not make an appearance. Players will join Cloud, who has gone astray in Palamecia, on his adventures and see how the story unfolds based on his decisions,” says project leader Naoki Hamaguchi on the Square Enix blog. "Content-wise, Final Fantasy VII fans will surely become fraught with emotion as events unfold in-game."

The tie-in for Mobius' Japanese variation launched last year. Here's the trailer from the event:

Mobius Final Fantasy is heading to Steam on February 6, 2017.