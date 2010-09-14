MMO strategy game SAGA goes free-to-play

What once cost $20, now is free. Silverlode Interactive has turned its swords-and-sorcery real-time strategy MMO, SAGA, into a completely free-to-play game. You can sign up and download the game here. SAGA launched with a free mode in 2008, but now all of the tournaments, guilds, trade and friends list features enabled for all players. The game does look a bit clunky, though graphics obviously aren't everything. Who wants to be our guinea pig and try this sucker out?

