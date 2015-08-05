Popular

Mirror's Edge: Catalyst trailer shows gorgeous freerunning

Here's the first proper Mirror's Edge: Catalyst footage from Gamescom 2015. It shows Faith freerunning through the open world before infiltrating a gorgeous and remarkably impractical skyscraper. The City's architects have a great eye for colour, and know exactly where to put a light rig to highlight platforming opportunities for runners. Faith also flings herself around a pole to kick a guy into some glass, which is the first we've seen of the momentum-based combat system that uses Faith's speed to KO opponents instantly. Find out more about that, and the new open world setting, in our hands-on preview.

Tom Senior

