Minit gets a sidescrolling racer offshoot with Minit Fun Racer

Minit was a nifty little Zelda-like with a grim twist: every 60 seconds its playable character mysteriously died. It's not a game you'd expect to spawn its own racer, but spawn one it has, in the form of Minit Fun Racer. It's available on Steam right now and publisher Devolver will donate all proceeds to charities, including Doctors Without Borders and Special Effect.

Like its predecessor, it's a collaboration between Kitty Calis (Horizon Zero Dawn, Action Henk), Jan Willem Nijman (formerly of Vlambeer), Jukio Kallio (Fall Guys, Hotline Miami) and Dominik Johann (Accounting+). The game took "around a month to complete," and stars the same hapless protagonist as Minit. Is it a duck? Some kind of legged blob with big lips? Whatever you want it to be, it is.

Judging by the trailer it's a pretty simple affair: the duck / lipped blob must dodge obstacles, gain air over ramps, and collect shiny 1-bit coins on their way to... where? Probably death. Pretty sweet scooter on which to die, though.

All sales will go to charity forever too, not just during the launch window. "Devolver Digital will make individual donations to charities including Doctors Without Borders, Special Effect, and others," a spokesperson told us. The game is $3 / £2 / AU$4.50 and is available now.