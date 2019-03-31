Popular

Minecraft with path tracing almost looks like Minecraft 2

Part of the popular SEUS shader pack.

It's Minecraft, but not as we know it. The latest build of popular shader pack Sonic Ether’s Unbelievable Shaders (SEUS) implements path tracing, a rendering method similar to ray tracing, and the results are stunning. 

I love the way the light reflects off the floor in the first clip below, and in the second clip you can see sunlight streaming through a window. It looks better in videos than in screenshots—almost like Minecraft 2.0. Make sure you hit fullscreen on the videos for the full effect.

Naturally, getting visuals this good out of Minecraft requires a powerful set-up. Notglacier, the user that posted the videos on Twitter, said he was getting between 25 and 40 fps from a rig that includes an i9-9900k CPU and a GTX 1070 Ti. 

The latest build of SEUS is currently only available to Patreon backers, but I'm sure it won't be long until it makes it into the general release

