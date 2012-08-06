Minecraft Lego animation tells a tale of war and survival on a small cube made of smaller cubes

Animator Forlorn Creature tweeted me last week with his latest Minecraft animation, which tells the sad tale of Lego Minecraft Man and his struggle to eke out an existence on a tiny cube populated by Creepers. He builds a hut, but is it enough? Where else can he go? What happens if he falls off the edge? WHAT HAPPENS THEN? Learn the answers to all in part one of The Adventures of Lego Minecraft below.