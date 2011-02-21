Minecraft iPhone and iPad versions in development

The lovely Michael Rose of IndieGames.com and Gamasutra reports that Minecraft developers Mojang are indeed working on an iPad and iPhone version of the game.

This might be of interest to financially comfortable PC gamers who like to caress things other than mice, particularly since there's been a long string of highly unofficial apps attempting to cash in on the game's gigantic success on PC. Mojang honcho Markus Persson says the iOS version won't get all the same updates as the PC one, only those that make sense for the platform.