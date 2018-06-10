Popular

Halo Infinite is coming to PC, watch the first trailer here

The next Halo is big.

At Microsoft's E3 press conference on Sunday, things started with a Halo-shaped bang. Microsoft teased a new Halo game called Halo Infinite, "powered by the SlipSpace engine." And that's about all we know so far. "With Halo Infinite we will join Master Chief on his greatest adenture yet to save humanity," said Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

The trailer description on Youtube confirms what we heard from Microsoft last year: the next Halo is coming to Windows 10 as well as the Xbox. Watch the trailer above. More to come as we know it.

Wes Fenlon

