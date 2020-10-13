Microsoft Flight Simulator player adds a towering Xbox Series X to Redmond, Washington

We don't know exactly when Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to the Xbox consoles, so one player took matters into their own hands. They brought an Xbox console to Microsoft Flight Simulator instead. On PC, of course.

On Reddit, Oh_Gaz posted a video of the towering, 200 meter tall Xbox Series X they modeled and added to Redmond, Washington, where Microsoft's headquarters is located. And that massive Xbox Series X looks like it's planted right in the middle of campus:

And here I was thinking the PlayStation 5 looked big.

The Xbox Series X has been faithfully modeled by Oh_Gaz, right down to the ports on the back and the big glowing green light that shines through the top, which looks especially pleasing at night. I'm not sure how well the real Xbox Series X will run the notoriously demanding Microsoft Flight Simulator when it comes out on console, but the one in the video looks like it'd be able to handle it no problem.

Unfortunately, I don't see anywhere to download and install the massive Xbox Series X for your own game of Microsoft Flight Simulator, but if Oh_Gaz makes it available, I'll be sure to let you know.