Metro: Last Light single-player DLC now live, adds three extra missions and a bike shotgun

Metro: Last Light has had a fairly random assortment of downloadable content so far, but the latest is perhaps the most fully fledged, particularly if you enjoy getting slabs of new story content rather than extra guns or alternate modes . The Chronicles pack has just been bolted onto Last Light - er, if you part with $4.99/£3.99 first - and adds three additional single-player missions centered around side-characters Pavel, Khan, Ulman and Anna. It also adds that fan-made bicycle shotgun weapon because, hey, old habits die hard. As do mutants.

Want to hear more about those single-player missions? We have you covered. "Discover how Anna, the unflinching Polis Sniper, tried and failed to rescue Artyom from the Reich forces in the ruined botanical gardens," reads the press release. "Put the irrepressible Pavel's deadly skills and ingenuity to the test as he attempts to escape the Bandit Lair beneath Venice. And guide Khan and Ulman through the forgotten, haunted tunnels of Polyanka in a chilling supernatural tale that reveals a dark secret from Khan's mysterious past..."

Metro: Last Light is quite good , by the way.