Metal Gear Solid's intro looks great in this Unreal Engine 4 remake

When the original Metal Gear Solid launched, I was not a stealth aficionado. My PlayStation was restarted more than a few times out of frustration and failure. I saw that intro, Snake’s chilly swim, more times than I care to remember, but seeing it again only brings back fond memories. They would have been fonder still if it looked like Erasmus Brosdau’s Unreal remake.

Brosdau, an art director who worked on Crysis, Ryse and Star Citizen, recreated the scene using Unreal Engine 4, using marketplace assets and tweaked audio from the original. It’s spot —gorgeous in comparison to the original, but still undeniably Metal Gear Solid. A fancy 4K MGS would be quite the thing, though it’s worth noting that this is an homage, not an unofficial remake of the game itself.

A fan remake was in the works a while back, also made in Unreal Engine 4, but it was lamentably cancelled, perhaps due to pressure from Konami, though a reason wasn’t given. It’s a shame, as the trailer made it look quite promising.

So if you want to play Metal Gear Solid again, I’m afraid you’ll have to stick with the still extremely good original. In fact, I’m very tempted to dust off my Vita and take it for a spin this evening.

