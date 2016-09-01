Metal Gear Solid 5’s cancelled Mission 51 ‘definitely not the ending’, says Konami

Although packing a pretty impressive 50 missions, the ending of Metal Gear Solid 5 remains a point of contention for many of its players. In November, Samuel wrote about why the award-winning stealth ‘em up’s conclusion is one perfect moment in an otherwise bad story (warning: obvious spoilers within), however many players consider it to be incomplete—particularly against the fact the game’s Collector's Edition owners were treated to seemingly work-in-progress storyboards for the now cancelled mission 51.

While promoting the forthcoming Metal Gear Solid 5: Definitive Experience, the official Metal Gear Solid 5 twitter feed was challenged by many users with regards to the perceived ‘unfinished’ game, to which it firmly shut the down the possibility of a 51st mission ever seeing the light of day.

When asked by one user how long players need to continue asking for a more conclusive ending, the official MGS account responded with this:

@NTPrime I'm afraid we have no current plans to further develop for Mission 51.August 30, 2016

When asked the more direct question: “How is [the incoming Ground Zeroes/Phantom Pain collection] definitive if the ending is still missing?”, the official account replied:

@Spindash54 @Konami Mission 51 is additional story content that was cancelled before development finished, but its definitely not the endingAugust 30, 2016

The thread in its entirety can be viewed here, however does include significant story spoilers. Nevertheless, this is the first time Konami has officially put the idea of 'finishing' Metal Gear Solid 5's story, as it were, to bed.

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience is due October 13. The first Metal Gear game minus series creator Hideo Kojima—Metal Gear Survive—is due at some point next year.