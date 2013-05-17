Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance to get PC release

Hideo Kojima has revealed that Konami will be bringing Platinum's emo-cyborg starring, ridiculous subtitle containing, third-person action slasher Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance to PCs. He made the announcement on the Hideradio podcast . At least, I'm told he did. Not speaking Japanese, it's hard to be sure. Luckily, English confirmation soon followed from Platinum creative producer JP Kellams.

"I am excited to see Rising hit the PC," Kellams tweeted . "Please direct PC MGR questions to @konami," he added, suggesting Platinum have no involvement in the port. [ Update: Kellams has contacted us to make clear that he directed people towards Konami purely because they are the game's publisher, and not as any indication of Platinum's level of involvement with the port.]

This will be the first Metal Gear to hit our hard-drives since MGS 2, which also starred Revengeance's protagonist Raiden. Back then he was a baby-faced stealth operative, who spent his time moping about his relationship and crawling through air vents. It was in Metal Gear Solid 4 that he was reinvented as baby-faced sword-wielding cyborg, who spent his time moping about everything and stabbing dinosaur robots. It was the least weird thing about MGS 4.

