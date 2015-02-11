Popular

Mekazoo is a lovely looking animal themed platformer

Mekazoo

A frog, a kangaroo and an armadillo walk into a 2.5D platformer.

There isn't a punchline to this, but there is a rather lovely looking game. It's called Mekazoo, and it lets you switch between various "makanimals," each with different skills.

The animals—a frog, kangaroo, armadillo, panda and pelican—are paired up over the course of the game, and at any point you can switch between the two that are active at that time.

It sounds like an interesting premise—taking a Donkey Kong Country style mechanic, but with a more diverse set of skills and across vibrant and acrobatic levels. It look particularly good in motion, as evidenced by this trailer:

Mekazoo is due out late-2015.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
