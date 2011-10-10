MDK2 HD trailer has six legged dog smoking cigar, threatens Canada

[bcvideo id="1210667353001"]

Bioware's sequel to one of the strangest games ever made is getting a HD reboot. Space janitor turned war suited saviour of humanity, Kurt Hectic returns, this time accompanied by a six legged talking dog and and mad scientist Dr. (not Steven) Hawkins. The rebooted version will feature revamped textures, new art, improved lighting and rebuilt particle effects created by some of the original MDK2 devs. We spoke to Overhaul Games' Trent Oster about putting the HD into MDK2 HD . It will be released this Wednesday October 12 exclusively on digital distribution platform, Beamdog .