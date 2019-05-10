McMillen: The Legend of Bum-bo and final Isaac DLC are both coming this year

Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen says his next game, the turn-based, cardboard-themed dungeon crawler The Legend of Bum-bo, will be out this year, along with the final DLC for The Binding of Isaac itself.

In a tweet about “general updates,” McMillen gave a typically pithy rundown of his plans for the rest of the year. The Legend of Bumbo should launch toward the end of the year’s third quarter, with The Binding of Isaac: Repentance coming late in the fourth.

general updates: The Legend of Bumbo is slowly moving toward a release around the end of q3. Repentance is scheduled for a late q4 release, the four souls expansion should be out in a month, the Gish 15 year ani. Is coming soon & mewgenics is a thing again! Should be a good year. pic.twitter.com/T1yekkwj1aMay 9, 2019

McMillen is also readying an expansion for The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls , the tabletop card game he crowdfunded and published last year.

His on-again, off-again cat breeding simulator Mewgenics is “a thing again,” although McMillen didn’t provide any hints on when we might expect to see that one. It was announced back in 2012, subsequently cancelled in 2016, then brought back last year, so it’s unclear how far along it is in development at the moment.

In any case, there’s plenty to look forward to in the near-term for fans of McMillen’s unique aesthetic.