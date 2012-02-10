Mass Effect 3 trailer shows female Shepard in full flow

It's been a long time coming, but Bioware have finally released the promised trailer starring the female Shepard that fans voted to create. It's a treat for anyone who loved Jennifer Hale's performance as female Shepard in the first two games and it sent a tangible shiver down my spine during that last scene. You know the bit. "Tell your friends we're coming for them." ORCHESTRAL BONG. FLAMING LOGO. March 6 can't come quick enough. If this trailer isn't enough Mass Effect for you, a whole cluster of Mass Effect 3 trailers were released earlier.