Popular

Mass Effect 3 "Rebellion Pack" adding more multiplayer content next week

By

ME3_rebellion

Before we were obsessing over Witch Doctor and Demon Hunter builds , we were rolling the dice to unlock Salarians and Quarians in Mass Effect 3's PvE multiplayer. The gamble of its mystery box Reinforcement Packs is dangerously addictive, and next week the loot count will increase -- BioWare's already giving us more stuff with a follow up to last month's Resurgence Pack.

The free "Rebellion Pack," which releases Tuesday, May 29, will add two new maps, six characters (including Ex-Cerberus and Vorcha characters), three new weapons, and new consumables. Oh man. A description of every addition can be found on the official Mass Effect 3 site.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
See comments