[Updated] Mark of the Ninja, Invisible Inc and other great indies are cheap on GOG

Update: Another batch of top-shelf indies have made their way into GOG's sale, including quite a few horror games. Here are some of the best:
- SOMA - $8 at 75 percent off
- Outlast - $3 at 85 percent off (Whistleblower DLC is $1 at 85 percent off)
- Outlast 2 - $12 at 60 percent off
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch - $4 at 75 percent off
- Sunless Sea - $6 at 66 percent off (Submariner DLC is $7 at 33 percent off)
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $3 at 85 percent off
Original story follows. At the time of writing, all deals included in the original story are still live.
Original story:
A bunch of good indie games are cheap on GOG right now. Nearest I can tell, there's no discernible pattern or schedule to these deals, but the discounts are steep and the games are great, so no complaints can be made. Here are some of the standouts:
- Don't Starve - $4 at 75 percent off (Don't Starve Alone pack is $8 at 67 percent off)
- The Witness - $16 at 60 percent off
- Mark of the Ninja - $4 at 75 percent off (the special edition is $5 at 75 percent off)
- Invisible, Inc. - $5 at 75 percent off (Contingency Plan DLC is $2 at 60 percent off)
- Braid - $4 at 75 percent off
- Va-11 Hall-A - $12 at 20 percent off
- Prison Architect - $8 at 75 percent off
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.