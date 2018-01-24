Mark Darrah confirms that BioWare is working on a new Dragon Age game

It's not really news that BioWare is working on a new Dragon Age game. For one thing, of course it is, and for another, Failbetter Games founder Alexis Kennedy told us so last August. But just in case you hadn't heard, Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah hit up Twitter today to re-confirm that, yes, something is happening.

Halfway through my trip to Barcelona!I’m here showing Anthem internally to EA. I am EP of BOTH DA and Anthem working with @Bio_Warner as Game DirectorAnthem’s up next but there are people hard at work on both franchises and I look forward to sharing more in the futureJanuary 24, 2018

I hope you weren't expecting details because that's the extent of it, and I wouldn't recommend getting too hyped up waiting for the details to drop either. Anthem, BioWare's multiplayer Destiny-alike that's "up next," isn't expected to be out until the end of this year at the soonest—and more likely, it was revealed today, early 2019.

It's possible that BioWare could run the Ferelden flag up the pole ahead of Anthem's launch to stir up interest, but my guess is that after the Mass Effect: Andromeda flop, the studio is going to want to come back strong. That means keeping both resources and attention focused squarely on Anthem.

