Mark Darrah confirms that BioWare is working on a new Dragon Age game

By

We already knew that, but now we really know for sure.

It's not really news that BioWare is working on a new Dragon Age game. For one thing, of course it is, and for another, Failbetter Games founder Alexis Kennedy told us so last August. But just in case you hadn't heard, Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah hit up Twitter today to re-confirm that, yes, something is happening. 

I hope you weren't expecting details because that's the extent of it, and I wouldn't recommend getting too hyped up waiting for the details to drop either. Anthem, BioWare's multiplayer Destiny-alike that's "up next," isn't expected to be out until the end of this year at the soonest—and more likely, it was revealed today, early 2019. 

It's possible that BioWare could run the Ferelden flag up the pole ahead of Anthem's launch to stir up interest, but my guess is that after the Mass Effect: Andromeda flop, the studio is going to want to come back strong. That means keeping both resources and attention focused squarely on Anthem.

When the next Dragon Age game does come out, this is what we want from it.  

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
